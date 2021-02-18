Central Electric Reports Widespread Power Outage

Date: February 17, 2021
Update: 9:00 A.M.
Central Electric Reports Outages throughout Its Service Area
Just as linemen were making significant progress in restoration efforts from Winter
Storm Uri, yesterday’s storm caused additional outages. The heavy precipitation put
additional strain on the already icy trees causing limbs to break and trees to fall.
As of 9:00 a.m., Central Electric Power Association has 20,691 members without
electric service as crews continue to work to restore power to our members. Damage is
extensive with numerous broken poles, wires, and trees down. Crews are assessing the
damage and working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. We encourage
members to prepare for prolonged outages.
Additional crews from neighboring electric cooperatives will be en route to provide
restoration assistance as soon as they have finished restoring power to their own
system.
The following is a breakdown of the outages by county:
* Kemper County – 152
* Leake County – 4,002
* Attala County – 1,525
* Neshoba County – 8,944
* Newton County – 2,698
* Rankin County – 245
* Scott County – 3,125
To report an outage, please visit www.centralepa.com and click on Report an Outage or
call (601) 267-3043. Please leave the following information on our outage system:
1) Name and address of electric account
2) Phone number to reach you if needed
3) Be sure to tell us if your neighbors have power and you do not
Providing this information is vital in assuring your power is restored as quickly and
safely as possible. In the event the phone lines are busy, please continue to call in your
outage.
As a safety reminder, please stay away from downed power lines. We ask for your
patience during this time as these are difficult working conditions to be in.
Central Electric Power Association serves over 36,000 accounts in a seven-county area
in central Mississippi, including Attala, Kemper, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin and
Scott counties.
