Central Electric Reports Widespread Power Outage

Date: February 17, 2021

Update: 9:00 A.M.

Central Electric Reports Outages throughout Its Service Area

Just as linemen were making significant progress in restoration efforts from Winter

Storm Uri, yesterday’s storm caused additional outages. The heavy precipitation put

additional strain on the already icy trees causing limbs to break and trees to fall.

As of 9:00 a.m., Central Electric Power Association has 20,691 members without

electric service as crews continue to work to restore power to our members. Damage is

extensive with numerous broken poles, wires, and trees down. Crews are assessing the

damage and working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. We encourage

members to prepare for prolonged outages.

Additional crews from neighboring electric cooperatives will be en route to provide

restoration assistance as soon as they have finished restoring power to their own

system.

The following is a breakdown of the outages by county:

* Kemper County – 152

* Leake County – 4,002

* Attala County – 1,525

* Neshoba County – 8,944

* Newton County – 2,698

* Rankin County – 245

* Scott County – 3,125

To report an outage, please visit www.centralepa.com and click on Report an Outage or

call (601) 267-3043. Please leave the following information on our outage system:

1) Name and address of electric account

2) Phone number to reach you if needed

3) Be sure to tell us if your neighbors have power and you do not

Providing this information is vital in assuring your power is restored as quickly and

safely as possible. In the event the phone lines are busy, please continue to call in your

outage.

As a safety reminder, please stay away from downed power lines. We ask for your

patience during this time as these are difficult working conditions to be in.

Central Electric Power Association serves over 36,000 accounts in a seven-county area

in central Mississippi, including Attala, Kemper, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin and

Scott counties.