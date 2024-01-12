Century-old home destroyed in fire Wednesday in Carthage

A two-story home on Red Dog Rd. that is said to have been built in 1910 was lost in a fire on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

Carthage Fire Department and several volunteers from Leake County responded to the house fire around 4 pm. The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived on scene with flames billowing from the east side of the home and through the roof. The blaze has been determined to have started from a heater in a bedroom. The home was a total loss as you can see from the photo above.