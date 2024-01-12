HomeLeakeCentury-old home destroyed in fire Wednesday in Carthage

Century-old home destroyed in fire Wednesday in Carthage

by
*photo provided by CFD*

A two-story home on Red Dog Rd. that is said to have been built in 1910 was lost in a fire on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

Carthage Fire Department and several volunteers from Leake County responded to the house fire around 4 pm.  The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived on scene with flames billowing from the east side of the home and through the roof.  The blaze has been determined to have started from a heater in a bedroom.  The home was a total loss as you can see from the photo above.

  1. M. Taylor
    M. Taylor
    January 12, 2024 at 8:40 am

    Prayer is always appropriate at this time but we, I’m grieving for the precious 100 year old home. We have lost something that can never be replaced. I just hope that the family is doing well and will be able to move forward and move into a home that is suitable for their family.

