Changes coming to Neshoba County’s Board of Supervisors- VIDEO



Businessman Kevin Wilcher unseated incumbent and Board of Supervisors President Allen White to become District 4’s next supervisor, a position he said he has wanted for years.

“I’ve lived here my whole life. I own Wilcher’s Septic Tank Cleaning. I’ve owned that for over 30 years. I love Neshoba County and I love the people of Neshoba County. That’s the only reason I ran for this position,” said Wilcher.

Wilcher said he has some ideas to make Neshoba County a better place to live when he takes office.

“Economic growth is important and when I talk about economic growth, I’m talking about somewhere we can get a job we can actually raise a family. An $8.00 an hour job just isn’t going to cut it,” said Wilcher.

Wilcher said he is honored to be elected and says he looks forward to helping in all five of Neshoba County’s districts.

“I’m wanting to help everybody and it’s from District 4 all the way through. You name it, I want to help them. If they’re in Neshoba County I want to be there for the people,” said Wilcher.

Wilcher will not have an opponent in the upcoming November election.

Wilcher will take over in January when the board transitions.

Incumbent Allen White was not available for comment, but said in a statement to the county White said, “Thank you for the opportunity to serve. I wish the best for the county and the district.”