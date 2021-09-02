Changes made to football broadcast schedule

Due to the engineers still working to get Breezy 101 on the air after the Boswell Media Tower collapse, changes have been made to Thursday night’s football broadcast schedule.

The Holmes Community College game will now be heard on Cruisin’98.3 (WKOZ). The audio stream will be available at Breezynews.com and Cruisin98news.com.

East Central Community College football has been moved to Kicks 96.7 (WCKK). That audio stream will be available at Kicks96news.com.

Pregame and kickoff times remain unchanged.