Chapel Hart to headline Keath Killebrew Memorial Rodeo

The inaugural Keath Killebrew Memorial Rodeo, presented by the Killebrew Ag Foundation to benefit scholarships for aspiring young farmers, will be held July 28-29 at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

The Keath Killebrew Memorial Rodeo will feature rodeo favorites like bull riding, bareback bronc, saddle bronc, ranch broncs, calf roping, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, bullfighting and bull poker – with over 500 cowboys and cowgirls from around the globe.

In addition, country music sensations and Mississippi natives Chapel Hart will perform as part of the festivities on opening night, while Drake Milligan will entertain on the closing night. Weekend passes are available for purchase now.

The Mississippi AG and Outdoor Expo put on by the Mississippi Wildlife Fisheries and Parks Foundation will also be set up at the Fairgrounds July 28 and 29.

Proceeds from the event—established in honor of Keath Killebrew, a Delta farmer, father, artist and entrepreneur who tragically died in a plane crash while exploring new farming opportunities in Paraguay—will benefit the Keath Killebrew Charisma Award Fund, which awards scholarships to young men and women interested in working in the agricultural field.

A lifelong Mississippian, Keath Killebrew farmed cotton, soybeans, rice, peanuts, wheat and watermelon across six counties throughout the Delta and surrounding hills from Senatobia to Flora. A true Renaissance man, Keath also raised cattle, tended bees and taught welding at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. At age 40, he expanded his passion for capturing the magic of Delta landscapes from photography to painting, a hobby he shared with his wife, licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Alyssa Killebrew.

“Keath truly lived his life like he was preparing for a bull ride,” Alyssa says. “He was always creating new ventures with his businesses and always excited to work hard, and that’s what bull riding and preparing for rodeos is all about. You know you’re gonna get bucked off, and he did many times as he was trying to build a farm operation, but he always got back on and always kept trying.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased HERE.