Charges Filed In Newton County Murders

From Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington:

“The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) and the Newton County Sheriff’s Department have formally charged Austin Harrell and Shaunna Reynolds with the murders of Breanna Strickland and Kaitlyn Goolsby. An initial appearance was held Friday morning and bonds were denied. This investigation started on Friday March 4th and has involved Choctaw tribal land and 5 neighboring counties throughout the investigation. This was a group effort, involving the FBI, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Choctaw Police Department, Scott County sheriffs office, Lauderdale County sheriffs office, Neshoba county sheriffs office, Leake County sheriffs office, Sebastopol police department, Union police department and the Winston County sheriffs office. Thank you Sheriff Eric Clark for working side-by-side with my department in this investigation.

Our goal from day one was to bring justice for the two victims and their families and to find the ones responsible.”