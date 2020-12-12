Charley Pride dead at 86

I am sad to share that country music icon and Grand Ole Opry member Charlie Pride has passed away today at the age of 86 due to Covid-19 symptoms. The 3 time Grammy Award winner took the Entertainer Award in 1971 and won the Male Vocalist 1972 and 1975.

His final performance was last month when he was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2020 CMA Awards when he performed with country artist Jimmie Allen. I will have a tribute for the icon Monday morning. His smile, pioneer spirit and stories will be missed.