Chief Ben and the Choctaw Tribal Council deliver. Utilizing Covid-19 assistance funding, they personally dropped off food donations to the volunteer group called Honoring The Choctaw Spirit. Items donated included 125 cases of soup, 90 cases of fruit cups, 35 cases of water, and 80 cases of Gatorade.

According to the MBCI site, the volunteer group said “Thank you to Chief Ben and the Tribal Council for your generosity and your kindness.”