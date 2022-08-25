Chief Ben announces one-hour delayed start for tribal services

Chief Cyrus Ben has announced a one-hour delayed start Thursday for all non-essential tribal services.

The delay is due to the severe flooding that impacted the area on Wednesday.

An excerpt from the press release reads:

“I am authorizing all non-essential Tribal Government offices, Tribal Schools and Early Childhood Centers a one-hour delayed start (this includes a one-hour delay on school bus routes) tomorrow morning, Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Essential and emergency service providers such as Choctaw Health Center, Choctaw Transit, Fire Department, Department of Public Safety, and the Protective Services Unit will remain open and staffed with essential personnel as determined by immediate supervisors.

Please exercise caution when driving in rainy weather and avoid driving on roads that are flooded.”