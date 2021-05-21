Chief Ben Receives the Governor’s Initiative for Volunteer Excellence Award

Chief Ben has received the Governor’s Initiative for Volunteer Excellence Award. First Lady of Mississippi Elee Reeves and Monica Ritchie, Executive Director of Volunteer Mississippi made the presentation to Chief Ben recently. The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians said Chief Ben was recognized for “Outstanding Community Building by a Public Servant.” He was also recognized for the many hours of volunteer work he has done with youth, elders, and the church community.
In his award announcement the organization said “Chief Cyrus Ben is a man who embodies the selfless characteristics of a servant leader, inspiring the many people he touches with his giving spirit.”
photo) courtesy of MBCI