Chief Ben Signs Domestic Abuse Awareness Proclamation

Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben signed a proclamation yesterday declaring that October is Domestic Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month on the Choctaw Indian Reservation. Representatives of the Department of Family and Community Services were on hand to witness the signing.

Chief Ben said “thank you to the Family Violence and Victims Services Program and to the overall DFCS staff for their hard work and dedication in assisting our Tribal members with their needs during their most difficult and challenging periods in their lives.”

October is National Domestic National Domestic Abuse Awareness Month.