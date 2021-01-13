Chief Cyrus Ben and Flag Commission Present for State Flag Signing Ceremony

Chief Cyrus Ben and the Flag Commission were present for the signing and the official raising of the flag ceremony.
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed into law House Bill 1, which ratified the adoption of a new state flag.
Chief Ben served on the flag commission last year which selected the design of the new state flag, chosen out of hundreds of submissions.
*The gold star at the top of the semi-circle of stars is made up of diamonds. The star represents MBCI and all indigenous people who have historical ties to our present-day State of Mississippi.