Chief Cyrus Ben Issues Resumption Of Safer At Home, Curfew Reinstated

Chief Ben has issued executive order 2020-09 “Resumption of Safer At Home.” Chief Ben made an announcement “stating that order was put in place due to the recent increase of Covid-19 cases within the Tribal Land Community. As part of the order, curfew has been reinstated from 12am- 5am, gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors and outdoors and distance learning will continue in all Choctaw Schools until November 23rd.” 47 new cases were diagnosed within a four day period.