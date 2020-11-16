Home » Local » Chief Cyrus Ben Issues Resumption Of Safer At Home, Curfew Reinstated

Chief Cyrus Ben Issues Resumption Of Safer At Home, Curfew Reinstated

Posted on
Chief Ben has issued executive order 2020-09 “Resumption of Safer At Home.” Chief Ben made an announcement “stating that order was put in place due to the recent increase of Covid-19 cases within the Tribal Land Community. As part of the order, curfew has been reinstated from 12am- 5am, gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors and outdoors and distance learning will continue in all Choctaw Schools until November 23rd.” 47 new cases were diagnosed within a four day period.
***Ben also said “please do your part to keep our numbers of COVID cases down by staying at home, wearing a mask when out in public and are around others that do not live with you, practice social distancing (stay six feet apart) and sanitize hands and frequently-touched items and surfaces often.”

Submit a Comment