A five-year-old girl from Leake County was killed in a four-wheeler wreck over the weekend.

Emergency Medical Services and Leake County Deputies responded to a call at 3:31 p.m. on Sunday, October 16th reporting a four-wheeler accident involving a child.

The crash happened in a field near the family’s residence on Old Walnut Grove Rd.

The child was taken to Baptist-Leake Memorial Hospital by a member of her family immediately after the accident. She later died from her injuries.