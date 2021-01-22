Child Endangerment and Multiple DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

JARVONIS E ADAMS, 23, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Expired License, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $300.

JEFF ADAMS, 61, of Florence, DUI – 1st Offense, Leaving the Scene, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $500, $800.

JAZIE BAXTER, 39, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.

JAMES RAY BELL, 53, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court X 2, NCSO. Bond DENIED.

STUART DEYO BORDEN, 36, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $600, $800.

MICHEAL BRANCH, 44, of Emelle, AL, DUI – 1st Offense, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

JOHN COOPER BREAZEALE, 45, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $1,000, $800.

ALEXANDRA H COTTON, 27, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $500, $0.

MASON CURRIE, 37, of DeKalb, DUI – 1st Offense, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0.

SARAH SHALESE DAVIDSON-GIBBONS, 34, of Meridian, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – 1st Offense, Child Endangerment, Possession of Paraphernalia, No License, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,500, $800, $600, $800.

JEREMY LYNN FRANKLIN, 37, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

GUSTAVO GALVAN, 44, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

KEITH GOODIN, 54, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

SAMANTHA GRAHAM, 42, of Collinsville, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, NCSO. Bond $600.