Child Molestation and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake

OMAR M BOYD, 50, of Carthage, Bench Warrant, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $906, $418, $418, $218, $674.25, $674.25.

JOSHUA A BRUNT, 30, of Kosciusko, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, KPD. Bond $1,300, $1,100.

MICHAEL L BRYANT, 30, of Philadelphia, Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.

BRANDON D CHAMBLEE, 35, of Walnut Grove, Child Molestation, LCSO. Bond $10,000.

TERRY B CHUNN, 38, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

CHARLES ERVING, 48, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency, ACSO. Bond $6,000, $1,000, $1,000, N/A.

ROSS W FERGUSON, 57, of Carthage, Bench Warrant X 3, LCSO. Bond N/A X 3.

KINLEY D GATES, 40, of Lena, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

DIEDRE M GENTRY, 33, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in Public Place, KPD. Bond $1,000.

HEATHER D GOSS, 32, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

JOSHA M GRIFFIN, 25, of Carthage, Felony Hold for Drug Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

EDDIE P HALDERMAN, 45, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court, KPD. Bond $0.

MARCO HOLDEN, 30, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $239.25, N/A.