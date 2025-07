Child Neglect and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in Neshoba County

SHARE NOW

CADEN DANIEL CANTNER, 20, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, Improper Lane Usage, MHP. Bond $1,500, $300.

PATRICK WAYNE DUELL, 43, of Meridian, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

ANNABEL ELIZABETH GARDNER, 20, of Philadelphia, Disturbing the Peace, Public Drunk, Possession of Paraphernalia, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600, $600.

JASON THOMAS KINARD, 46, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, NCSO. Bond $25,000.

TAYSIA DESHAYE LEWIS, 22, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

ROBERT T PIGG, 32, of Carthage, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

MORGAN RAY, 42, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, NCSO. Bond $800.

RYLIE ANGEL RIVERS, 18, of Philadelphia, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO. Bond $600.

VALERIE LYNN THOMPSON, 49, of Louisville, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

AZARIE COLE WILLIS, 21, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $600, $0.