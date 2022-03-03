Home » Local » Child Neglect, and Drug Sale and Trafficking, Arrests in Neshoba

JACQUEZ TYBREEK GROVES, 21, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $446.

 

LESLIE HENDERSON III, 45, of Preston, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ANDREA HIGGINS, 48, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, NCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

LESTER JAMES JACKSON JR, 31, of Meridian, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

ERIN H LEWIS, 60, of Meridian, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $15,000.

 

LISA LOGAN, 49, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Trafficking of Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute X 3, Felony Pursuit, Aggravated Assault on a LEO, Sale of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $40,000, $30,000,$30,000 X 3, $20,000, $25,000, $35,000, $800.

 

JOHN MASK, 27, of New Orleans, LA, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

BILLY RAY NEESE, 29, of Union, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JAMES NORRIS, 39, of Carthage, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

KENDALL WAYNE PILGRIM, 57, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

TODD M PURPERA, 55, of Gulfport, Hold for Investigations, Careless Driving, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Suspended Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance.  Bond $0, $400, $1,500, $600, $800, $300.

 

COREY RAYBORN, 34, of Union, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

