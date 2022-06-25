Child Neglect and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba

JOSHUA ANDREW MCADORY, 33, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $3,382.

APRIL CHRISTINE MCEUEN, 47, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $1,500.

KAILAH MIGGINS, 25, of Dallas, GA, Possession of Marijuana, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $800, $600.

LLANE MARITZA MILLER, 35, of Meridian, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, MHP. Bond $15,000.

DUSTIN PAGE, 29, of Little Rock, MS, Indictment, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

RODNEY M PETTUS, 34, of Preston, Contempt of Court, DUI – 1st, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,500, $600.

YOLANDA SHANNON, 29, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, NCSO. Bond $800.

STACY SIMS, 54, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO. Bond $800, $800, $60.

TREVONTA STRIBLING, 20, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $2,706, $1,000.

DARRELL K THOMAS, 38, of Choctaw, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600.

CAIDEN TULLOS, 19, of Philadelphia, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, NCSO. Bond $600.

MARY ELAINE WILLIS, 29, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800.