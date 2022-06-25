HomeLocalChild Neglect and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba

Child Neglect and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba

JOSHUA ANDREW MCADORY, 33, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $3,382.

 

APRIL CHRISTINE MCEUEN, 47, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $1,500.

 

KAILAH MIGGINS, 25, of Dallas, GA, Possession of Marijuana, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $800, $600.

 

LLANE MARITZA MILLER, 35, of Meridian, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, MHP.  Bond $15,000.

 

DUSTIN PAGE, 29, of Little Rock, MS,  Indictment, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

RODNEY M PETTUS, 34, of Preston, Contempt of Court, DUI – 1st, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $0, $1,500, $600.

 

YOLANDA SHANNON, 29, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

STACY SIMS, 54, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO.  Bond $800, $800, $60.

 

TREVONTA STRIBLING, 20, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $2,706, $1,000.

 

DARRELL K THOMAS, 38, of Choctaw, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

CAIDEN TULLOS, 19, of Philadelphia, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

MARY ELAINE WILLIS, 29, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $800.

