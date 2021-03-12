Home » Local » Child Neglect and Felony Possession in Neshoba Arrests

Child Neglect and Felony Possession in Neshoba Arrests

Posted on

KRYSTIAN GATES, 32, of Tupelo, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

KEITH DAVION GIBSON, 35, of Philadelphia, Bad Check X 2, No Driver’s License, No Insurance.  Bond $600 X 2, $800, $800.

 

JOANNA BROOK GILMER, 27, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

CORDEXSTER A GRACE, 25, of DeKalb, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $20,000, $1,000.

 

MISTY GILMER GREEN, 40, of Carthage, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

 

JUSTIN HAGAN, 40, of Union, Contempt of Court.  Bond $0.

 

JESSIE HARRINGTON, 35, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $1,000, $600.

 

MATTHEW DEON HICKMAN, 21, of Louisville, DUI – 1st Offense, Possession of Marijuana, Careless Driving, Failure to Signal Lane Change, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $1,000, $400, $400.

 

HARMON KIRK, 42, of Preston, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – 1st Offense, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $5,000, $1,500, $600, $0.

 

JUSTIN M LITTLE, 29, of Newton, Serving Sentence, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

CHRISTOPHER MALONE, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $25,000.

 

RAYMOND MCMILLAN, 63, of Choctaw, DUI – Refusal to Take Test, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

ANGELA MOSQUEDA, 46, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

ANDREW C NASH, 32, of Louisville, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JOHN EDWARD NETHERLAND, 64, of Carthage, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

