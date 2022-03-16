Home » Local » Child Neglect and Malicious Mischief in Neshoba Arrests

Child Neglect and Malicious Mischief in Neshoba Arrests

DAWASKAI L’SHA ANDERSON, 42, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $0, $800, $600, $600, $600.

 

JAMES EUGENE BURKS, 39, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $0, $800, $600.

 

CHRISTOPHER DEAN, 34, of Philadelphia,  Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

GUSTAVO GALVAN, 49, of Philadelphia, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

MISTY GILMER GREEN, 41, of Carthage, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CHARLIE NORMAN HAIRSTON, 18, of Columbus, Malicious Mischief, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

TONYA L HENRY, 50, of Philadelphia,  Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Pay, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

DONOVAN HICKMON, 48, of Louisville, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

 

LOGAN HOLLEY, 20, of Union, Disorderly Conduct.  Bond $600.

 

CHRISTOPHER JACKSON KENT JR, 30, of Senatobia, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CRYSTAL D LOFTON, 42, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

LAKEISHA S MCWILLIAMS, 35, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, NCSO.  Bond $0.

