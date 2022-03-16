Child Neglect and Malicious Mischief in Neshoba Arrests

DAWASKAI L’SHA ANDERSON, 42, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $0, $800, $600, $600, $600.

JAMES EUGENE BURKS, 39, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $800, $600.

CHRISTOPHER DEAN, 34, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

GUSTAVO GALVAN, 49, of Philadelphia, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

MISTY GILMER GREEN, 41, of Carthage, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

CHARLIE NORMAN HAIRSTON, 18, of Columbus, Malicious Mischief, NCSO. Bond $600.

TONYA L HENRY, 50, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Pay, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

DONOVAN HICKMON, 48, of Louisville, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.

LOGAN HOLLEY, 20, of Union, Disorderly Conduct. Bond $600.

CHRISTOPHER JACKSON KENT JR, 30, of Senatobia, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0.

CRYSTAL D LOFTON, 42, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, NCSO. Bond $800.

LAKEISHA S MCWILLIAMS, 35, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $0.