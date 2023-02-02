Child Pornography, a Stolen Firearm, and Drug Trafficking Arrests in Neshoba

HomeLocalChild Pornography, a Stolen Firearm, and Drug Trafficking Arrests in Neshoba

YINESSA HARRISON, 35, of Union, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $300.

 

BRYANT HENRY, 43, of Philadelphia, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ERIC DEWAYNE HICKMAN, 42, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

ASTRA HIGH, 41, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

KELLSI JACKSON, 34, of Carthage, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – Test Refusal, Careless Driving, Failure to Signal Lane Change, Seat Belt Violation.  Bond $15,000, $0, $0, $400, $400, $60.

 

JYKEVIOUS L JOHNSON, 19, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ODIE WAYNE LANDRUM, 59, of Union, Child Pornography, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond DENIED, $0.

 

BILLY MCMILLIAN, 37, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $600, $0.

