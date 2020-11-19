Home » Local » Child Pornography and Child Endangerment Arrests in Neshoba County

Child Pornography and Child Endangerment Arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on

ROGER L BANKHEAD, 37, of Philadelphia, Sale of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $30,000.

 

MARLON BELL, 39, of Philadelphia, Drug Court Violation, P&P.  Bond $0.

 

LAUREN B CAINE, 27, of Meridian, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

JOSHUA DWAYNE CATES, 33, of Morton, DUI – Other Substance, Suspended Driver’s License, Speeding, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $500, $300, $0.

 

KARLA CLEMONS, 32, of Philadelphia, Sale of a Controlled Substance, Child Endangerment, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

WILLIAM CLEMONS, 37, Sale of a Controlled Substance, Child Endangerment, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

DEVON CRISLER, 26, of Walnut Grove, Failure to Appear X 3, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 3, $0.

 

RANDALL JAMES JENKINS, 35, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

GERALD D LEWIS, 40, of LaGrange, GA, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

TIMOTHY LEWIS, 38, of Philadelphia, False Pretense, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

RICHARD L MCCRAW, 49, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $15,000.

 

JOHNNY PIKE, 50, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JOHN TOWNES SIMMONS IV, 38, of Union, Careless Driving, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $300, $0.

 

DESTINY SPINK, 24, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CORNELIOUS K STEWARD, 30, of Theodore, AL, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

JIMMY LEE STRAIT, 40, of Philadelphia, Child Pornography, NCSO.  Bond $40,000.

 

JOSEPH RUFFIN TURNER, 32, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ZACK VANDEVENDER, 27, of Philadelphia, Speeding, Reckless Driving, Fleeing Arrest, MHP.  Bond $600, $500, $1,000.

 

GINGER MOLINA WILLIS, 40, of Gulfport, DUI – Refusal, No Driver’s License, Open Container Violation, Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $300, $600, $200, $800.

