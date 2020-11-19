Child Pornography and Child Endangerment Arrests in Neshoba County

ROGER L BANKHEAD, 37, of Philadelphia, Sale of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $30,000.

MARLON BELL, 39, of Philadelphia, Drug Court Violation, P&P. Bond $0.

LAUREN B CAINE, 27, of Meridian, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

JOSHUA DWAYNE CATES, 33, of Morton, DUI – Other Substance, Suspended Driver’s License, Speeding, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, MHP. Bond $1,500, $500, $300, $0.

KARLA CLEMONS, 32, of Philadelphia, Sale of a Controlled Substance, Child Endangerment, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

WILLIAM CLEMONS, 37, Sale of a Controlled Substance, Child Endangerment, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

DEVON CRISLER, 26, of Walnut Grove, Failure to Appear X 3, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0 X 3, $0.

RANDALL JAMES JENKINS, 35, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

GERALD D LEWIS, 40, of LaGrange, GA, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

TIMOTHY LEWIS, 38, of Philadelphia, False Pretense, NCSO. Bond $600.

RICHARD L MCCRAW, 49, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $15,000.

JOHNNY PIKE, 50, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JOHN TOWNES SIMMONS IV, 38, of Union, Careless Driving, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $300, $0.

DESTINY SPINK, 24, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

CORNELIOUS K STEWARD, 30, of Theodore, AL, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600.

JIMMY LEE STRAIT, 40, of Philadelphia, Child Pornography, NCSO. Bond $40,000.

JOSEPH RUFFIN TURNER, 32, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

ZACK VANDEVENDER, 27, of Philadelphia, Speeding, Reckless Driving, Fleeing Arrest, MHP. Bond $600, $500, $1,000.

GINGER MOLINA WILLIS, 40, of Gulfport, DUI – Refusal, No Driver’s License, Open Container Violation, Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $300, $600, $200, $800.