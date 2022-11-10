Child Struck by Vehicle this Morning in Carthage

A young child was struck by a vehicle on Red Dog Road this morning.

The incident happened just before 7 am when the child was being let out of a vehicle where they would normally get on the school bus.

It was reported that the youngster ran around behind the vehicle and got into the street when an oncoming vehicle struck the child.

Carthage Police and Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and the child was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Leake.

The child was later airlifted to UMMC for their injuries.