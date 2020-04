Child support can still be paid! The Mississippi Department of Human Services is encouraging people to mail payments. While MDHS is still closed to the public in order to prevent spread of COVID-19, payments are still being received and processed. According to the MDHS, people are asked to send checks and money orders and include social security as well as case numbers. Mailing address is MDHS/SDU – P.O. BOX 23094 Jackson, MS 39225.