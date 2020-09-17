Home » Local » Choctaw Central Football Game Cancelled Due To Safety Precautions

Choctaw Central Football Game Cancelled Due To Safety Precautions

Posted on

Tomorrow’s Choctaw Central High School football game vs Lake High School has been cancelled due to safety precautions. A follow up call was made to the MBCI Office of Public Information and the following update was provided as clarification. “One player, who remains asymptomatic, tested positive for Covid-19. 60 additional people including coaches and students were tested and all remain Covid-19 negative.” The entire team is following CDC and Choctaw Central quarantine protocols implemented as a precaution. They are almost finished with quarantine. And everybody is expected to be back on the field next friday night.

 

Submit a Comment