Choctaw Central Football Game Cancelled Due To Safety Precautions

Tomorrow’s Choctaw Central High School football game vs Lake High School has been cancelled due to safety precautions. A follow up call was made to the MBCI Office of Public Information and the following update was provided as clarification. “One player, who remains asymptomatic, tested positive for Covid-19. 60 additional people including coaches and students were tested and all remain Covid-19 negative.” The entire team is following CDC and Choctaw Central quarantine protocols implemented as a precaution. They are almost finished with quarantine. And everybody is expected to be back on the field next friday night.