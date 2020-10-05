Football: Choctaw Central High School Against South Jones Cancelled On Game Day

The Choctaw Central High School game was cancelled on game day afternoon Friday, October 2nd. According to high school officials the “Choctaw Central High School and the Choctaw Central Warrior football team’s priority in this Global pandemic is to ensure the safety of the players, coaches, managers, and fans of not just our team but also our opponents. Because of this we must cancel the football game tonight against South Jones. This is a precautionary measure and again we feel this is the best option to ensure the safety of everyone involved.“
Kicks 96 and Cruisin 98 will keep you updated about this week’s game status.