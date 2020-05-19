Choctaw Central High School Graduation Postponed

Choctaw Central High School graduation has been postponed.Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben posted a letter announcement to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians site, saying that Choctaw Central High School graduation had been postponed until Thursday, June 11, 2020. The reason stated was due to the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the area. Chief Cyrus Ben went on to say “my office has been in touch with public health officials and that because of the high risk of contagion associated with gatherings, all commencement activities would be held in an outdoor setting. More details will be announced soon. Please join me in congratulating our graduating class of 2020.”