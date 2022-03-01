Choctaw County Lady Chargers Give A “Little” Extra (Video)

B-MO in the MO’rning – The undefeated Lady Chargers gave a “little” extra as they defeated Ethel 4-3 in extra innings. Lady Charger Head Softball Coach Brooke Steele credits her team’s pitching and the incredible performances of key and incredibly young talent. “Presley Scarbrough pitched a strong 7 innings before Mary Salley finished the 8th and 9th innings. Atleigh Hollingsworth the team’s centerfielder came through with stolen bases and a bomb hit to left center for a triple that hit the fence, (video can be seen by clicking here) and Molly Thomas, who plays first base for the Lady Chargers saved us throughout the night with incredible plays on wild throws and even made the final out at first on a wild play.”

Steele. a former standout at both East Mississippi and Milsaps, says her team maybe young, but don’t let that fool you as these girls are ready to meet any and all comers. “I have junior high players playing at varsity level and while they aren’t accustomed to the game pressure yet, they are adapting well.

The Lady Chargers return to action on Thursday against Newton City