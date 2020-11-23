Choctaw – Distance Learning Continues Through December 18th, Some Students with Specialized Services Continue Reporting To School Buildings

Choctaw Tribal Schools Virtual Learning Continues. According to school officials, “distance learning will now continue through December 18th.”

CTS also said “that students with specialized services such as speech, physical, occupational therapy and 504 services will continue to report to the school for their scheduled services.” Distance learning was initiated on November 13th due to concerns around a rise in Covid-19 cases.

We will update you with additional announcements as they become available.