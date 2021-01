Choctaw Health Center has announced the beginning of Phase 1B as part of Covid-19 vaccination distribution. Phase 1B consists of Senior Tribal Elders and frontline essential workers. Public Health Services are taking appointments for Tribal elders age 70 and older. If you know of an elder who wans the Covid-19 vaccination, please call the PHS hotline at 601-389-4118 or 601-389-4109.