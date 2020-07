Mask donations were made today in Choctaw. Faye’s Clothing and Accessories made and donated facemasks to public health services including Choctaw Health Center. The large donation was distributed to community members.

The staff at Choctaw Health Center would like to extend our appreciation and thanks to Faye’s Clothing and Accessories, located in Philadelphia, MS, for their generous donation.

Masks are mandatory on all tribal lands until further notice per Chief Ben.