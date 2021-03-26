Choctaw Health Center Vaccination Drive Today

The Choctaw Health Center is holding a COVID-19 Vaccine Drive today from 7AM until 5PM at the Silver Star Convention Center for all CHC eligible users and employees of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Tribal Government, Enterprises and Pearl River Resort. All who are eligible are encouraged to call 601-389-4118 or 601-389-4109 to sign-up or you can walk-in on Friday. The first 1,000 people will receive the Pfizer vaccination.

All Tribal Members and MBCI Tribal Government, Enterprise and Pearl River Resort employees are eligible for a $50 incentive per each shot administered for a total of $100. Take advantage and get your COVID vaccination on Friday, March 26! Do it for yourself, your family, and your Tribe!