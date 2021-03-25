Choctaw Health Center’s Vaccination Drive

The Choctaw Health Center is holding a COVID-19 Vaccine Drive on Friday, March 26, 2021, from 7 AM until 5 PM at the Silver Star Convention Center.

The vaccine drive is for all CHC eligible users and employees of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Tribal Government, Enterprises and Pearl River Resort.

All Tribal Members and MBCI Tribal Government, Enterprise and Pearl River Resort employees are eligible for a $50 incentive per shot administered for a total of $100.

The first 1,000 people will receive the Pfizer vaccination.

Take advantage and get your COVID vaccination on Friday, March 26! Do it for yourself, your family, and your Tribe!

All who are eligible are encouraged to call 601-389-4118 or 601-389-4109 to sign-up or you can walk-in on Friday.