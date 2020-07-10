Choctaw Central High School Has A New Principal

Choctaw Central High has a new Principal. The Choctaw Tribal School system has announced the appointment of Mr. Alaric Keams as the Principal for Choctaw Central High School. He previously served as a teacher and coach at CCHS and as an Assistant Principal at Pearl River Elementary. Mr. Keams attended East Central Community College, Belhaven University and Mississippi State University earning Bachelor and Master’s degrees in Sports Administration and a Specialist’s degree in Educational Leadership. Mr. Keams is a 2009 graduate of Choctaw Central.