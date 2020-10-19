Choctaw High School Homecoming

The 2020 Choctaw Central High School Homecoming Ceremony was held on Friday night, October 16, during the Warriors football game against Northeast Lauderdale.

Congratulations to Sierra Wallace, who was selected by her fellow students and crowned the 2020 CCHS Homecoming Queen by Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben. Congratulations also to the Mighty Warriors, as they defeated the Trojans 23 to 20.