Choctaw Indian Fair – Iron Warrior Competition

Choctaw Indian Fair presents its Iron Warrior event. Iron Warrior starts today at 1 pm. Iron Warrior runs Thursday – Saturday 1 pm – 6 pm (5 pm on Saturday.)

Iron Warrior has 8 competition events for men and women. The events will include farmer’s carry, tire deadlift, atlas stones, tire flip, truck pull, keg carry, sandbag medley, yoke carry, sled push. Cost to enter the event is $25. The event will take place in the Exhibit Hall parking lot.

Each person competing will be judged. The Iron Warrior Championship will be held on Saturday, July 13 starting at 1 pm. The top places win prizes, 1st place winner is $500.