Choctaw Indians Bear Brunt Of Virus In Mississippi

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (AP) — As confirmed coronavirus cases skyrocket in Mississippi, the state’s only federally recognized American Indian tribe has been devastated. COVID-19 has ripped through Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indian families. Almost 10% of the tribe’s roughly 11,000 members have tested positive for the virus. More than 75 have died. The tribal economy is suffering. The tribal high school’s valedictorian lost her mother around the time of graduation. Family members remembered Sharon Taylor as a loving mother and grandmother dedicated to her faith. She worked as a community health technician on the reservation before she died of the virus in June.

By LEAH WILLINGHAM Associated Press/ Report for America