Choctaw Man Sentenced to 7 Months for Burglarizing Procurement Office

Shelton Shane Chapman, Jr., 20, of Leake County, and a member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves to 7 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for burglary within the Pearl River Community of the Choctaw Indian reservation, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Freeze. Chapman was ordered to pay $4,334.43 in restitution to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

On November 7, 2017, Chapman entered the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians’ Procurement Office and stole a Dell bag and several iPhones and iPads. Chapman sold some of the items to two individuals who then pawned the items at a local pawn shop.

Chapman pled guilty on February 13, 2019, before Judge Reeves, after being indicted by a federal grand jury on November 27, 2018. Prior to being taken into federal custody, Chapman was serving a 7 year sentence in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections burglarizing a business in Neshoba County.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Choctaw Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kimberly Purdie.