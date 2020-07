The Choctaw Tribal Schools start is delayed. Tribal Chief Ben said in a statement “the current plan is to delay the start of school for four weeks with students returning on Monday, August 31st. Faculty and staff will return on Monday, August 3rd.” The reason for the delay is because of the impact of Covid-19.

Additional details “for the reopening plan will continue to evolve as the dynamics of the health pandemic change as well.”

Kicks News will keep you updated with further information.