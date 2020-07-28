Choctaw Tribal Schools Appoint Dr. Randy Grierson Director of Schools

Choctaw Tribal Schools has appointed a new Director. CTS announced “Dr. Randy Grierson joined our Choctaw Tribal Schools staff as Director of Schools. Dr. Grierson has extensive experience within the Mississippi educational system. He most recently served as Superintendent of Schools for the Municipal School District in Louisville, Mississippi. Prior to that he served as Principal for a number of years in school districts in the Mississippi Delta.”
Dr. Grierson holds a Doctorate of Education (Ed.D) in Professional Studies/ Education Administration, an Education Specialist (Ed.S) in Education Administration, Master of Education in Physical Education and Bachelor of Science in General Studies in Health, Physical Education & Recreation/Psychology, all from Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi.”
He has joined the CTS system effective immediately.