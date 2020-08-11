Choctaw Tribal Schools – Distance Learning Application Extended

The distance learning application has been extended. Choctaw Tribal Schools announce the distance Learning application is now available through Wednesday, August 12. This applies to any parent or guardian who wishes to consider enrollment for their student for the 1st semester.

“If you haven’t registered your child, please get this done as we are trying to finalize plans to provide our students the safest and best possible learning environment we can offer. We need your help so that we can work out the logistics.”