All Choctaw Tribal Schools are going virtual. According to school officials, a decision was reached due to a sudden increase of Covid-19 cases. “CTS is taking precautionary measures in eliminating transmission of the virus in our schools by going 100% distance learning beginning today November 13, 2020 at all campuses through November 20, 2020.” They also said data monitoring will continue and determinations will be made as to whether virtual learning will need to continue.