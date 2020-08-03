Choctaw Tribal Schools- Grab and Go Meals Available 8/6-8/28!

Grab and Go Meals are back this Thursday! Choctaw Tribal Schools are providing the meals between August 6 through August 28 between 11:00am-1:00pm. Meals will be served drive by style at respective schools and are available for children up to age 18 years.

In order for meals to be picked up, the children must be in the car each day or a parent pick-up approval form must be completed where you pick up meals. For non-CTS students, additional information needs to be included for verification. One of the following must be provided. The child must be present, and you must have a birth certificate, ss card, or an ID with you. Parents will be issued a dashboard sign that will need to be visible for meal pickup if your child isn’t available that day. For more information call individual schools for clarification.