Choctaw Tribal Schools – Registration, Masks, and The Vaccine Update

Choctaw Tribal Schools are back in session August 4th. Learning will be traditional. Hybrid learning will not be an option but distance learning will be utilized on a case-by-case basis. And, yes, masks will be required for all children, educators, staff, and visitors, all according to Choctaw school officials.

Choctaw Tribal School officials also announced via social media “that they are teaming with Choctaw Health Center to provide free vaccinations at each school for eligible students and staff shortly after the school year begins. More information to come as dates are set. Any student that chooses to take the vaccine from parental guidance, must a have signed permission form by a parent or guardian prior to receiving the vaccine.”

And finally, for those who have not signed up for school yet, online registration has been extended through today, Friday.