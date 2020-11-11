Choctaw Tribal Schools Suspends All Athletics Until November 22nd Due to Covid-19 Concern

The Choctaw Tribal Schools have suspended all athletics until November 22nd. According to a Tribal School announcement the decision was made because of the increase of COVID-19 cases and due to the close contact of athletic activities. For that reason they have decided to take precautionary measures by suspending all CTS athletics. The goal is to help control and minimize the spread of COVID-19. “We will consistently evaluate and monitor COVID activity during this time to determine if and when athletic activities will resume. Our first priority is keeping our students and staff safe.” Kicks 96 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.