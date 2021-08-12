Choctaw Tribal Schools to Implement Independent Learning Option For Students

Choctaw Tribal School officials announced that they are in the process of implementing a K-12 “Independent Learning Option” (ILO) due to the surge in positive COVID cases. “Parents and or Guardians will be responsible for registering their child. Applications for ILO will be available Monday, August 16. Our schools are working extremely hard in collaboration with MBCI to meet the needs of all students and families.” Children participating in the independent learning option will not be eligible to participate in extracurricular school activities. Parents and Guardians are asked to contact their child’s specific school for details according to the announcement which was released through social media.