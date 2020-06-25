Choctaw Wildlife and Parks Says “No Swimming.”

No Swimming Allowed. Choctaw Wildlife and Parks Program has continued it’s ban on swimming. They released a notice stating “A friendly reminder that NO SWIMMING is allowed at Lake Pushmataha or the various Tribal Community Ponds!! There are too many unknown dangers in these areas and we want our tribal members and guests to be safe when visiting any of these waterways.” Restrictions continue to remain in place through the community in light of the recent Covid-19 pandemic. 916 cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Neshoba County to date.