Christmas Parades kick off December

Thousands will line the streets to catch a glimpse of Saint Nick and his friends in Philadelphia’s annual Christmas parade tonight. Philadelphia’s Christmas parade will begin at 6 p.m.

Chamber and Main Street Executive Director Tim Moore says the parade is good for the city- including local businesses and restaurants that rely on holiday sales.

The annual Leake County Christmas Tree Lighting will be on the Courthouse Lawn beginning at 5:30 on tomorrow evening. That will be followed by the Carthage Christmas Parade at 6:00 p.m.