Christmas Tree Safety Tips From Our State Fire Marshal

Christmas Trees are glorious but can be dangerous. State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney shares some tips about how we can have a beautiful and safe holiday.

Keep trees watered to avoid fire this Christmas. Trees are thirsty and can drink up to a gallon of water daily. Use decorations made with flame-retardant or non-combustible materials. Do not overload extension chords Keep children and pets away from light strings and electrical decorations Never use lit candles to decorate a tree and make sure any lit candles in the room are far away from tree branches Make sure the tree doesn’t block the exit Cut at least one inch off the bottom of tree trunk before placing on a stand Check water at least twice daily Make sure tree is at least 6 ft away from any heat source Take the tree down when it becomes dry Never Burn a tree in a fireplace. Heat may explode the wood and set the room on fire Check with your tree provider to see if they will provide a fire retardant